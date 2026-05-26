Former Delhi Medical Council registrar elected DMA representative to Council

Former Delhi Medical Council (DMC) registrar Girish Tyagi has been elected as the Delhi Medical Association representative to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC). The development comes at a crucial time as the DMC is conducting elections in two phases following the dissolution of the earlier council last year over alleged irregularities. (HT)

The development comes at a crucial time as the DMC is conducting elections in two phases following the dissolution of the earlier council last year over alleged irregularities.

In the first phase of elections, held on Sunday, Tyagi secured 1,276 votes, defeating four other candidates. The second phase of the elections is scheduled for May 31, when eight more members will be elected to reconstitute the medical regulatory body.

“Glad to have won the election with such a good margin, now I am committed to working for the issues of doctors and patients,” said Tyagi.

The development comes just days after a special audit report flagged severe financial and administrative irregularities at the DMC between December 1, 2019, and February 10, 2025, implicating former registrar Tyagi in losses and irregular expenditures worth crores.

Tyagi denied the allegations, accusing the government of trying to create a false perception of corruption.

The report by the directorate of audit, submitted to the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department under which it operates, assessed violations of the DMC Act, 1997, and General Financial Rules.

“The observations include irregular continuation and extension of the former registrar’s service beyond the prescribed retirement age, expenditure incurred without mandatory approvals, lapses in compliance with government financial rules, irregular payments and deficiencies in maintenance of official records and service documents,” the report had said.