New Delhi, Delhi Police has apprehended four people, including the wife of a gangster and a minor, for their involvement in an extortion case in Dwarka area, an official said on Saturday. Four, including gangster's wife, held for extortion in Delhi's Dwarka

The accused have been identified as Vikas alias Vicky, Rohit alias Rocky, Gitika alias Gitu, and one minor, the officer said.

Gitika is the wife of gangster Sachin alias Bhanja, a member of the Kala-Jhathedi gang, he added.

"On March 10, four people arrived at a complainant's house in Jharoda Kalan in a car and allegedly threatened them at gunpoint, demanding money on behalf of Sachin," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh.

The complainant and their business partners later received multiple threatening calls.

A case under IPC sections 308 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station.

The CCTV footage was analysed during investigation and technical surveillance helped identify the accused, he said.

Gitika was traced to Dulheda village in Haryana's Jhajjar district and apprehended, he said, adding subsequent raids led to the apprehension of Vicky, Rocky and the minor.

The police investigation revealed that Vicky, recently released on parole, met Sachin in Tihar Jail along with Gitika. Sachin allegedly instructed him to intimidate local property dealers, who had stopped paying extortion money.

As per the plan, Vicky arranged a car and three accomplices, and they called the victims using social media platform, the officer said.

Vicky has a criminal history, including three murder cases registered in Rohtak and Sonipat, while Rohit has been involved in two murder cases, he said.

The police have recovered the car used in the crime along with two mobile phones. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SSJ BM AS AS

