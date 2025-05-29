Four shoot dead friend’s father in Delhi over objection to relationship

New Delhi The man was declared dead at the hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A group of four men in their early 20s shot dead their friend’s father, a 42-year-old truck driver, and critically injured his wife at their Swaroop Nagar residence on Wednesday evening, over their objections to their son’s relationship with one of the accused, causing him to end the relationship, police said.

The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest them, police said.

Police said they were informed about the firing at around 7pm. “We were told about a firing inside a house. A team rushed to the spot and found a couple were the victims of a firing incident. They were rushed to a hospital where the husband was declared dead and the wife is undergoing treatment. She is in a critical condition,” Nidhin Valsan, deputy commissioner of police (outernorth), said.

“Their son used to stay with a friend, but later stopped going there. Inquiry showed there was also a monetary dispute between them. On Wednesday, the friend, along with three others, came to the house of the victim and shot at the couple. The son was not in the house,” the DCP said.

An investigator, requesting anonymity, said, “Prima facie…the son (of the victim) and the accused were in a relationship but the parents opposed it. They also had a fight over money. The victim’s son left the house where he stayed with the accused. This angered him and he roped in other friends to attack the parents as they had opposed the relationship…We are trying to verify all the claims.”

The investigator said they would also summon the son for questioning.