Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Kalyanpuri, no injuries. Video

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 08:17 PM IST

A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday. The occupants of the building were safely evacuated after the police and fire department received a call regarding the tilting of the building.

Four-storey building collapses at Delhi's Kalyanpuri(X/ANI)
Four-storey building collapses at Delhi's Kalyanpuri(X/ANI)

Speaking about the incident, the owner of the building advocate Ved Prakash, said it occured after the PWD started digging the ground in connection with the construction of a drainage nearby. “I had placed a call around 2.45 pm. PWD is constructing a drainage here. They are digging the ground quite deep. That caused the foundation of our building to weaken. So, our building collapsed. It collapsed within half an hour of their work being started...” he said.

“My entire family lived in the building...Nobody was injured as we had all come out. We want compensation for our loss and that our house be constructed again…” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "...This building was tilting and it seemed that it would collapse. This was a very old building. The ground beneath was giving away. So, police and administration had vacated the building 2-3 hours back. They even vacated the adjacent buildings…no loss of lives was reported but there has been loss of property. The debris are being removed and the road is being cleared. We will help them in every manner..."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

