Frame rules to regulate indoor air quality in 4 months, NGT tells Centre
- A six-member panel, headed by tribunal’s chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, underlined the absence of suitable norms pertaining to indoor air quality despite several studies highlighting presence of toxic gases and particulate matter inside buildings and their harmful effects.
Shopping malls, hotels, theatres, educational institutions, office buildings and similar places with public gatherings may soon have to regulate indoor air quality for the safety of their patrons. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), by an order issued on Wednesday, set a deadline of four months for the Union government to frame indoor air quality norms and provide protocols for their regulation.
The NGT referred to the WHO guidelines on indoor air quality and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research guidelines on ventilation of residential and office buildings, as it held that “substantial question of environment arises” in the matter and that “there is need for regulation of indoor air quality at public places”.
“A case is made out for a direction to evolve an appropriate mechanism by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in coordination with other concerned ministries, particularly the Ministry of Urban Affairs and Ministry of Health, with CPCB being nodal agency,” the green court said.
The court ordered that a joint committee, comprising representatives from all ministries concerned and the CPCB, should hold its first meeting within one month. “After deliberations, (the committee should) work out appropriate standards and protocols for indoor air quality for safeguarding public health at public places under the Environment (Protection) Act, Environment (Protection) Rules or the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act within 3 months.”
Representing Singh, advocate KC Mittal argued that large public buildings being thronged by people need to maintain safe and healthy air quality by appropriate regulation under the provisions of the Air Act, 1981.
Delhiwale: The crowns they wear
They say the world is the size of each man's head. For daily-wage labourers in Old Delhi's Bazar Sirki Walan, it might be truer of their headgear. Almost ever man wears a peculiar sort of cap, and every cap is similar in design. And, as some of the men revealed, each person makes his headgear himself. The plastic used for caps happens to be the material used for sacks one finds in granaries, Ganesh, a labourer waiting for work by the market's main street adds.
3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said. The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained. A senior officer from the special cell identified Farid as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu.
Ample notice given to artistes: Centre on eviction controversy
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials on Thursday said that due process was followed and adequate time was given to artistes to vacate government accommodations in the Asian Games Village Complex in south Delhi even as the artistes alleged that officials were rude and threw their stuff out. Noted daughter of Mayadhar Raut, dancer Madhumita Raut, said her father, a Padma Shri awardee of 2010, is still in a state of shock.
AAP, BJP spar over spate of landfill fires in city
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government had imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the north corporation for negligence, which led to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. North Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that he was not aware of the government order.
Name villages after Milkha, Lata, Rafi: Delhi BJP to govt
In Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta's letter, Gupta also suggested a few names of eminent personalities, such as singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi, shehnai maestro Bismillah khan, sportspersons Milkha Singh and Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Yashpal Sharma, who lost his life in the Batla House incident, and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi riots in 2020.
