Free education ‘till PG’ among sops promised by BJP in 2nd manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled the second part of its three-part manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, promising free education from “KG to PG” (kindergarten to post-graduation) for needy students in government institutions. It also announced financial assistance for competitive exam aspirants, scholarships for Scheduled Caste students, and welfare measures for autorickshaw drivers and domestic workers. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Manoj Tiwari with Delhi party President Virendra Sachdeva, and party leader Vijender Gupta during the launch of the second part of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, while releasing the “Sankalpa Patra-2”, also announced that if the party wins the elections, it will form a dedicated special investigation team (SIT) that will probe all alleged cases of “corruption” under the AAP government in Delhi.

AAP chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back and said that the BJP will “shut down all welfare schemes” including free education in government schools if it comes to power.

Thakur called the latest iteration of the BJP’s poll manifesto a blueprint for a “developed Delhi.”

This follows the first part of the manifesto, launched last Friday by BJP national president JP Nadda, which included ₹2,500 monthly allowances for women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, subsidised cooking gas, and meals. Nadda had pledged that the BJP would continue all existing welfare schemes introduced by the AAP.

“Nadda ji had earlier presented his views before you regarding the developed Delhi resolution 2025. When we imagine a developed India, a developed Delhi has an important role in that vision,” he said.

Highlighting education, Thakur promised free schooling from “KG to PG” for needy students in government institutions.

The manifesto also announced a lumpsum of ₹15,000 in financial assistance for those preparing for competitive exams. “We will help cover their commuting costs to appear in exams. The government will also pay the entrance exam fee twice,” Thakur said.

The BJP also proposed monthly stipends of ₹1,000 under the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme for students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), skill centres, and polytechnics. “Under this scheme, students of ITIs, skill centres, polytechnics will get a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to help them study and improve their skills,” he said/

Thakur criticised the AAP government for failing to provide adequate scholarships to SC students, alleging that “only five students had benefited under the current scheme” in the past five years. “In contrast, the central government has granted scholarships to 3.45 lakh SC students,” he said.

Thakur announced that the party would constitute two new welfare boards if it comes to power in the Capital — one for autorickshaw and taxi drivers and another for domestic workers.

The board for auto and taxi drivers would provide life insurance of ₹10 lakh, accident insurance of ₹5 lakh, and scholarships for their children pursuing higher education.

“We will also provide scholarships for wards of auto drivers who want to pursue higher education... The AAP government has used the auto drivers, but they have not started any welfare schemes for auto and taxi drivers in 10 years. No welfare board has not been established,” he added.

Similarly, a new domestic help welfare board would ensure life insurance of ₹10 lakh, accident insurance of ₹5 lakh, scholarships for their children, and six months of paid maternity leave for domestic workers.

“Domestic workers will be recognised... We will also give paid maternity leave to such workers for six months,” Thakur said.

Thakur also attacked the AAP government’s handling of water, sanitation, and pollution issues, claiming it had failed to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission in Delhi. “The AAP’s governance has left Delhi with dirty water, air, and garbage everywhere. The Yamuna remains polluted, and the public has had enough,” he said.

He highlighted the BJP’s achievements under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, which has provided 6.8 million loans without collateral to street vendors nationwide. In Delhi, 190,000 street vendors have benefited, and the BJP aims to double this number to 400,00, Thakur said.

The first part of the BJP’s manifesto also introduced the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme, which promises six nutrition kits and ₹21,000 for every pregnant woman. It included pensions of ₹2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 years and ₹3,000 for those above 70.

BJP wants to end free education in Delhi: Kejriwal

Responding to the BJP’s promises, AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the party of planning to curtail free education and other welfare schemes.

“They have proposed free education only for needy students, while currently, all students in government schools enjoy free education… Right now, free education is provided to everyone, not just to the needy. This (BJP manifesto) implies that people will have to plead with their leaders to arrange free education for their children… We have repeatedly said that if they come to power, they will shut down free healthcare and stop free electricity,” Kejriwal said.

“Their intention is clear: to shut down free education in Delhi. This will add ₹15,000 to the monthly expenses of the average household,” he said.

He further alleged that the BJP plans to discontinue AAP’s popular schemes such as free electricity, water, bus travel for women, and mohalla clinics. “If the wrong button is pressed, the BJP will make life in Delhi unaffordable,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to Kejriwal’s allegations, BJP Lok Sabha MP and chairman of Delhi election manifesto committee Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “BJP national president JP Nadda while unveiling the first part of the manifesto had said that AAP’s mohalla clinics are hubs of corruption and when the BJP comes to power, it will investigate the alleged corruption in mohalla clinics. Kejriwal’s claims that free education will be shut is a total lie. BJP has announced that free education will be provided when it comes power.”