From farm to fist: Within hours, cheers, celebration at Tikri gave way to chaos
- At many places, local residents showered flower petals on the rally.
The farmers were supposed to leave at 12 noon in their tractors from Tikri border, turn off at Nangloi towards Najafgarh and proceed further to the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal expressway, finally returning to the site where they have been camping for more than two months. Instead, they left at 8.30 am and within three hours, many of them had broken police barricades to travel on another route. By evening, many tractors had broken away from the convoy to proceed towards Red Fort, where other farmers had also congregated.
In the Tikri tractor parade, the atmosphere was convivial: gleaming tractors adorned with tricolour flags blared Punjabi and Haryanvi songs, as thousands of farmers — most of them men — waved at the residents who had gathered on rooftops and balconies to watch what promised to be a spectacle unlike anything else.
Even though it was meant to be a tractor parade, many rode bikes, drove jeeps, and walked along, holding the Indian flag as well as those of farmers organisations. Residents of many neighbourhoods showered flower petals over them. Many distributed packets of water along the way; large vessels bearing rice and dal awaited the hungry protesters. At Mundka, a group of local residents organised a dance set to the beat of dhols for their entertainment. Posters with the message, “We support farmers” were spotted at different locations.
When the farmers reached Nangloi at 11 am, the cheer and celebration turned into clashes within 45 minutes, as some farmer groups breached their route agreement and tried to move on roads they did not have permission for. The protestors removed the police barricades — including the concrete ones — and made their way towards Peeragarhi at around 11.50am. The police responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowd, and some even used their cane sticks on protestors. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed down stations that lay along this route, and later shut down the entire Green Line that ends at Tikri Kalan.
By 5pm, several tractors had made their way towards Red Fort, even as a majority of them had turned back towards their Tikri campsite. “We had requested the police to peacefully allow us to take out the march till the Red Fort. They denied and started firing tear gas shells. Farmers got provoked and removed the barricades,” said Amandeep Singh, a farmer from Rohtak.
Among the protesters was 70-year-old Roshini Kaur who rode on a tractor driven by her daughter-in-law Harpreet Kaur (28). A resident of Haryana’s Jind district, Kaur said that she has been staying at the Tikri border for the last one month. “We are poor farmers and we will lose everything if we won’t fight against these three farm laws now. We are already indebted. We are not left with much to lose now,” she said.
Farm union leaders at Tikri border maintained that those who indulged in violence and vandalism were not part of any union or organisation. “Majority of the protesters took the approved route and peacefully took out the parade. We reached back at our protest site by 7.15 pm. Those who created ruckus were not the members of any farm organisation,” said Baldev Singh, district president of BKU (Dkunda) in Bhatinda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: As most went off track, some groups stuck to agreed plan
- Baldev Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said they marched on the agreed upon route because they wanted the protests to remain peaceful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Within hours, cheers, celebration at Tikri gave way to chaos
- At many places, local residents showered flower petals on the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: March to ITO began at Ghazipur
- By 9.30am, a group of farmers started the march; they also used trolleys attached to the tractors, despite agreeing not to use them in their previous discussions with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Violence started at Singhu, one barrier at a time
- Singhu Border has been the most prominent protest site for the farmers at Delhi’s border for the last two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day weekend shopping therapy: Sale, discounts were a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally drops to 157
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says violence has weakened the farmers’ movement, condemns attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC closes several metro stations in Delhi farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Mobile internet suspended for 12 hrs at 5 protest sites in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally violence: Internet services snapped in parts of Delhi-NCR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally: Security beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox