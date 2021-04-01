From today, vaccination drive opens to everyone above the age of 45 years

From Thursday, the number of daily Covid-19 vaccinations is likely to increase as Delhi is set to throw open the inoculation drive to all those above the age of 45 years (irrespective of comorbidities), as per directions of the Union government. There are nearly 45 lakh people in Delhi between the age of 45 and 59 years, according to the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

So far, only those between the ages of 45 and 59 years, who have a combination of 20 listed comorbidities, were being administered the vaccine. Over 74,000 people between the ages of 45 and 59 years have been administered the jab in this category in Delhi until now, government data showed.

“According to the population census, there are 65 lakh people over the age of 45 years living in Delhi. This includes 20 lakh people over the age of 60 years for whom the vaccination drive is already open. The vaccination drive will begin on a big scale tomorrow (Thursday) for all those who are eligible. There are currently over 500 centres in Delhi and many of them operate from 9am to 9pm,” said Jain during a press briefing on Wednesday.

A spot-check by HT last week had shown that in two of the three hospitals that HT visited, the vaccination centres were not running beyond 5pm.

The minister added that earlier, people were facing problems if they weren’t able to reach the vaccination centre at the allotted time. But now the allotted time won’t be rigid and walk-ins will be allowed across centres after 3pm.

In preparation for the larger vaccination drive from Thursday, districts have been gearing up their ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activists) networks to educate and mobilise more people in this age group.

“We are utilising our ANM and ASHA network to motivate more people and bring them to the vaccination centres. They are followed by our on-the-spot registration teams in vans in poorer neighbourhoods. They register people and directly take them to the neighbouring centres to get the shot,” said a senior official from south district.

When it comes to the number of jabs, west Delhi leads the districts with over 138,000 first doses administered. South Delhi leads the number of second doses administered at over 33,000 doses.

South district is currently in focus with the Centre listing it as one of the 46 “most affected” districts in India. “This is because we are conducting more number of tests. If you map the cases, you will see that most are in affluent neighbourhoods -- because residents in these areas are more aware and get tested whenever they have a fever or cold. So, we are reporting a high number of cases,” an official from south district said, asking not to be named.

An official from north district said, also on condition of anonymity, “We are working on adding infrastructure, manpower, and conducting information campaigns. We are looking at whether we can expand the drive to dispensaries after they wind up their routine activities at 2pm.”

“As for affluent areas, we are mobilising people with the help of residents’ welfare associations. However, in case they need transportation to and from the vaccination centre, we are providing that as well,” the official said.