Fugitive monk facing multiple molestation and fraud cases, say police

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed monk and chairman of a management college in Delhi, has been accused of molesting over 17 female students at the institute he headed. Police said on Wednesday that he is also involved in five other cases of cheating, forgery, and molestation, and has been on the run for more than a month. Online research pages describe Saraswati as a monk of the Sanatna Vedic Tradition of the Arsha Vidya Order, with expertise in the Prasthanatrayi—the three foundational texts of Hinduism. (HT Photo)

Hailing from Odisha, Saraswati, also known as Dr Parthasarthy, later moved to Karnataka and joined the Sringeri Math, which eventually posted him to Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Online research pages describe him as a monk of the Sanatna Vedic Tradition of the Arsha Vidya Order, with expertise in the Prasthanatrayi—the three foundational texts of Hinduism. He is also a post-doctoral professor, author of books and research journals, and an educator.

Police said he has been associated with the organisation for over 20 years. An investigator added, “He has post-doctoral degrees from India and abroad. Staff claimed he studied at the University of Chicago in the 1980s. We are yet to trace his family. He owns multiple cars and properties in Odisha and nearby states. The organisation has now claimed he committed fraud with them as well. We have lodged FIRs for these offences.”

Allegations and complaints

The allegations first came to light on August 4, when the administrator of Sri Sringeri Math and its affiliated properties lodged a complaint. They stated that over 30 female students in the PGDM programme alleged harassment and molestation by Saraswati, who reportedly targeted women on scholarships meant for economically weaker families.

Despite previous similar complaints, he had never been arrested. On August 9, the Peetham issued a notice severing all ties with Saraswati, describing his actions as “illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental” to the institute and confirming that complaints had been lodged with relevant authorities.

Investigation

At the time of the FIR, police said Saraswati was in London. An investigator noted, “He often travels abroad and to different cities to give speeches on religious and spiritual texts such as Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. He would tell people that he has worked with the United Nations and carried multiple car registration plates with a UN number.”

According to authorities, Saraswati stayed inside the campus and harassed female students for months. He allegedly posed as a senior member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and listed multiple car number plates claiming association with the UN’s OECD. A newspaper advertisement published a few months ago shows him stating: “I, Swami Parthasarthy alias Swami Dr. Parthasarthy… having renounced the world and initiated into the order of Sannyasa, changed my name to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.”

DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said that police are using both names for the investigation and conducting raids, as Saraswati has not responded to any summons. Investigators added that tracking him is difficult because he does not use mobile phones or social media and is always accompanied by a staffer during travel.