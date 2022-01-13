‘Fully vaccinated’ label brings respite for under-fire Sarojini Nagar market

New Delhi: The New Delhi district administration issued a fully vaccinated market certificate to all four market associations in Sarojini Nagar on Thursday, officials said.

The document certifies that all the eligible traders and helpers in the commercial area have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar, Ankur Prakash, handed over the certificates on behalf of the New Delhi district administration on Thursday.

The popular South Delhi market was recently embroiled in a controversy when pictures of crowds violating social distancing norms at the market went viral on social media.

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the Mini Market Traders’ Association (one of the four constituent market associations), said that all shopkeepers submitted vaccination proof of their workers and traders over the last week.

“We submitted the list of workers and proofs to the district administration over the last week. Now, only the approved, vaccinated staff will be allowed to work in shops and checking will be carried out at entry points,” Randhawa said.

The Sarojini Nagar market comprises the main market (200 shops), Babu Market (120 shops), Sarojini Nagar Mini Market (32 shops), Thareja street vendors (104 outlets) and other professionals. Randhawa added that the four shops in the main market and one shop in Babu Market, which were sealed on Tuesday due to violation of Covid norms and social distancing were reopened on Thursday.

Ashok Kalra, general secretary of the Main Sarojini Nagar Market Association, confirmed that all staff members in the 200 shops of the main market were doubly vaccinated. “We submitted the undertaking regarding vaccination status to the district administration, and held a special camp last week for people who had still not received their second shot. We believe the move will help make the market safer for customers,” Kalra said.

The market associations have also asked the respective shops to display the fully vaccinated certification.

Kalra added that while the bigger shops in the main market have five workers besides the traders, smaller shops have two helpers each.

“We will deploy some staff members to ensure everyone wears masks,” Randhawa added.

Last month, Delhi high court had come down heavily on the authorities for allowing crowding at the popular South Delhi market.

The state of affairs, be it Covid or non-Covid, is “frightening” as people are “flowing like a river” which could lead to stampede and the deaths of hundreds, the Delhi high court had said on December 24,2021, while taking note of overcrowding in Sarojini Nagar market. It also asked the Delhi Police and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to work out a movement plan for the public and asked the NDMC and other authorities to ensure there is no overcrowding.