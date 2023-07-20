G20: Parks abutting key South Delhi markets to be revamped

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited bids to revamp parks located in markets in Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Green Park, Defence Colony, Jangpura and Sarita Vihar, civic officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. A peacock installation made from scrap metal at a Chanakyapuri park in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The redevelopment is part of the civic body’s beautification drive ahead of the G20 summit, they said.

A senior municipal official, who is overseeing the project, said that once the bids are finalised, the agencies will be provided 20-30 days to complete the work, and added that the process is likely to be completed by August.

“The park redevelopment projects fall under two broad categories. We are taking up parks along popular markets and the ones that are bigger than one acre but are still underdeveloped. We will initially focus on ensuring that dense greening is carried out along with basic landscaping such as pathways. In some cases, sculptures and additional elements will also be added,” the official said.

Each of these parks will feature a horticulture theme. “Our focus is on adding some local ornamental plants,” the official said.

He added that MCD’s horticulture department has already finished work on the G20 commemorative park near south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2 M Block market. Besides landscaping and greening, a nine-foot-high, three-dimensional G20 logo has been installed in the park.

The official said that the park features two semicircular-arc-shaped arenas with 3-5-feet-high pedestals.

At the centre of the first arch, a 9-foot-high installation of a three-dimensional G20 logo model artwork made of metal with a lotus forming its base and holding a globe is featured.

The outer arc has a series of 20 marble columns — each marking one participating country along with a 10-foot-high globe and flags of the G20 participating nations.

The list of parks where beautification work is being carried out includes the green belts near PVR Saket, Priya Cinema, Vasant Vihar, and Jamun Wala Park near Hauz Rani.

The civic officials said G20 selfie points were also being set up at 13 locations in major parks while public art installations and sculptures will come up at 20 other sites.