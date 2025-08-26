Ghaziabad: GDA yet to hand over land for solid-waste site, says corporation

Ghaziabad Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Monday said that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has yet to provide land for solid waste disposal of Indirapuram township, 11 months after an MoU was signed between the two agencies for handover. The Indirapuram township was developed by GDA in the 1980s, and it was formally handed over when the two agencies signed an MoU for handover on September 6, 2024. (Sakib Ali/HT Archives)

“As part of the MoU conditions, GDA was to provide us 10,000 sqm land for disposal of solid waste. The township generates 150 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, and we are forced to use land near the sewage treatment plant as the secondary solid waste collection point. This is lifted the same day and transported to our waste processing site near Dhabarsi village,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer of the corporation.

Officials added that the corporation had planned for a material recovery facility for Indirapuram on the land that was to be provided by GDA.

Residents said that solid waste is dumped at the site near the STP, but the waste is picked up and transferred to some other location on a daily basis.

“A small portion of the land is used for dumping solid waste, and it is taken away daily. Still, the conditions have become unhygienic in nearby residential areas, and a foul smell prevails. The daily solid waste collection vehicles use the canal road to reach this site. There is also a cremation ground nearby, and waste often gets spilled on the road leading to it,” said Kuldeep Saxena, a resident of nearby Shakti Khand.

Corporation officials said that Ghaziabad generates 1,400-1,500 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, and 900 metric tonnes is transferred to a processing site near Dhabarsi village.

GDA officials said that the land to be given to the corporation has been identified in Indirapuram Extension, which is an addition to the township.

“There is presently a litigation going on at the high court, and the case is pending. There is a stay on the land in Indirapuram Extension. It is expected that the case may be disposed of soon, and thereafter, the land will be given to the corporation,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.