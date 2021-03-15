Ghazipur border reopens for traffic movement, tweet Delhi Traffic Police
Delhi’s Ghazipur border, closed due to farmers’ protests against the Centre’s agricultural legislation, reopened on Monday for traffic movement for commuters coming to and from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. “Traffic Alert. Gazipur Border, Delhi to Gazipur is open for traffic movement,” they tweeted.
“In view of prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh,” the police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Apart from reopening briefly on a few days, traffic on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially as agitators have been demonstrating at the sites since late November last year against the three farm laws.
As the UP border was closed, commuters were advised by the Delhi Police to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi-Noida Chilla border, however, was open for commute on both carriageways. The entry and exit points between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continued to remain closed.
Farmers have been protesting at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu for more than 100 days now. While the farmers are demanding a repeal of the new agricultural legislation, the government has ruled out the complete rollback and has offered to make amendments. The protesters, however, have vowed to continue camping at the borders till the laws are taken back. Several rounds of talks between the central leadership and farmers' union leaders have failed to break the deadlock over the legislation.
As the matter reached the Supreme Court, it has put on hold the implementation of the three laws that were cleared during the Monsoon Session last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox