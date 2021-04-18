Ghazipur crematorium becomes first in city to operate 24x7

: With Covid-19 cases spiralling out of control in the Capital and number of fatalities from the infection also mounting, officials in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have decided to operate a crematorium in Ghazipur round-the-clock and start two CNG furnaces at Karkardooma crematorium to help dispose bodies without delay. The crematorium in Ghazipur will be the first one in the city to operate round the clock.

The East civic body has at least five crematoriums in its jurisdiction. Mayor of east corporation Nirmal Jain said, “We have decided to run our Ghazipur cremation ground 24*7. We will also start two CNG furnaces at Karkardooma crematorium from Tuesday. All this is being done to ensure people do not have to wait for performing last rites of their loved ones who have died of Covid.”

Though the north and the south corporations are yet to start such a facility, officials said they have asked the state government to look for alternative burial grounds and cremation facilities. Jai Prakash, mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “So far, we have no plans of running our facilities round-the-clock as the situation is still under control. We have asked hospitals to send bodies of Covid-19 patients only to the dedicated cremation sites or burial grounds attached with the hospital. We have asked the government to look for alternative graveyards as a precautionary measure.”

In the past one week, Delhi has reported at least 597 Covid-19 deaths (till Friday). The surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital has not just put burdened the medical infrastructure and health care workers but also stretched thin the crematoria and burial grounds, which are struggling to dispose of bodies with limited resources and staff.

Officials managing the cremation grounds have confirmed that due to the increasing number of bodies arriving at the funeral sites, relatives of the dead have to wait for several hours. A doctor at AIIMS, who did not wish to be named, said, on Thursday, one body was returned to the mortuary because the officials at the funeral sites could not manage the burden of the huge pile-up of bodies.

The high number of deaths is also a cause of concern for officials managing one of the largest graveyards in ITO, Central Delhi, because there is space to dispose only 100 more bodies at the burial ground.