Good samaritans extend help: Langar at doorstep, Iftari for the needy

The new wave of Covid-19 has gripped humanity so tight that it’s difficult for most to move out and help others in need. In these hard times, and amid the surging Covid cases in the Capital, there are a few noble souls who are serving the Almighty, by helping mankind.

Doorstep delivery of langar

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee has restarted the langar seva for those in need.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee (DSGMC) besides serving langar to a large number of underprivileged and migrant labourers, has started langar delivery service for Covid affected families in the Capital. “To help people tide over this wave of coronavirus, we have started delivery of langar to houses of families affected by Covid, especially the old people who have no caretakers. The meals are prepared in a hygienic manner at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, whereas deliveries are coordinated from Bangla Sahib, gurudwara Moti Bagh and Rakab Ganj Sahib. We’re also providing 20 rooms at Guru Arjun Dev Ji Sarai with beds and oxygen arrangement,” says Kashmir Singh, manager, DSGMC, informing that the committee has also offered the government to convert langar halls in various gurdwaras into Covid facilities.

Celebrating the spirit of Ramzan

Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah committee has been distributing Iftari packets to the underprivileged.

During the month of Ramzan, the committee at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah has initiated a food drive to aid the underprivileged families in the area around the dargah. “We are providing food to more than a thousand people, including the daily wage workers whose source of income has been affected due to the pandemic,” says Peerzada Altamash Nizami, joint secretary of the committee, adding, “We’re distributing the food boxes while following all SOPs. Around 1,000 boxes, which contain samosa, pakodi, jalebi, mixture, juice, dates, dal and wafer are prepared everyday in the complex by our volunteers and then distributed.”

Senior citizens and pregnant women first

In Delhi’s Dwarka, ISKCON temple is extending support to the Covid patients, in the fight against the pandemic. “We are delivering nutritious food, in southwest Delhi, to Covid patients, and specially focus on the needs of elderly people and pregnant women. We’ve just launched a helpline (+919717544444) and are getting over 200 calls each day,” says Ram Kishore Das, who manages the Food for Life department at the temple. He adds, “There are around 20-25 people involved in making these meals. When people ask us if they need to pay anything for the meals, we just tell them — Prasad khao, Corona ko harao!”

