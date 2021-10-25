Gopal Rai announces anti-cracker campaign from October 27 in Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced the launch of an anti-firecracker campaign, ‘Patake Nahi, Diye Jalao’, from October 27, and said teams have been formed to ensure on-ground implementation of the cracker ban in each of the 15 police districts in the Capital.

The minister said citizens can also report the illegal sale of firecrackers or bursting of firecrackers in any part of Delhi by calling 112. “If someone does not comply with the cracker ban, then the police and SDMs (sub-divisional magistrates) will act as per the IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and section 5/9B of the Explosives Act against them. Those selling, hoarding or bursting firecrackers can all be penalized under these sections and acts,” said Rai, adding that the offences entail a jail term up to three years.

The minister said in addition to the 15 central teams consisting five to seven members each, a dedicated team of two people will be present at each of the 157 police stations across Delhi to identify and deal with the sale or bursting of firecrackers.

“The campaign has two parts -- one, preventing people from bursting crackers and two, for the police and SDMs to collaborate with RWAs to encourage people to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas instead,” said Rai.

He said that SDMs have been asked to conduct awareness meetings on October 28 and 29 with RWAs, market organisations and NGOs over the impact of firecrackers on health and air pollution.

Asking for diyas to be associated with Diwali instead of firecrackers, Rai said brands publishing advertisements around the festival should avoid the usage of firecrackers in their visuals this time around.

“The Delhi government appeals to all the people of Delhi. Please celebrate Diwali using diyas and not crackers. Diwali is celebrated by lighting diyas and crackers only contribute to pollution. Stubble burning incidents go on a steep rise around Diwali. When their pollution mixes with the pollution of firecrackers, it can prove fatal for our senior citizens and children. No matter how much the officers enforce the norms, we cannot win this battle unless and until everyone contributes towards this fight,” said Rai.

Earlier during the day, the environment minister joined the Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign at the Barakhamba road crossing, asking people to switch off vehicles at red lights to help reduce air pollution in Delhi.