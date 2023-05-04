Shah hands out job letters to civic staff in Delhi

The central government is working towards ending adhocism in government jobs, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday as he handed out regularisation letters to 4,400 muster roll employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Talkatora stadium. Union minister Amit Shah, along with LG VK Saxena and MoS for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at the event. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

In his 19 minute speech, the minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exerted thrust on timely changes in recruitment rules and conditions in all the ministries of the Union government. “This is why these appointment letters are being given,” Shah said.

These 4,400 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees, which includes field workers such as plumbers, sanitation workers, electricians, and gardeners, constitute around one third of the work force of NDMC council and their regularisation process was in works from 2018.

The minister said that the regularisation will help in improving the New Delhi area even as India hosts the G20 summit and several heads of states are expected to arrive in the Capital in September.

The minister said that the regularisation decision has been enabled by removing the administrative hurdles by the home ministry and DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) and creation of 900 additional posts.

The regularised 4,400 workers will now get average monthly salary of more than ₹32,000, cashless healthcare, annual increments and access to government accommodation, Shah added.

Shah also highlighted the work of the central government towards changing the urban development sector by integrating it under five pillars — improved urban governance, e-governance, smart city mission, Integrated Command Control Centres, and CCTV networks.

At the event, Shah minister also virtually inaugurated three projects — upgradation of Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Safdarjung Flyover, and a new government housing complex for NDMC employees at Pushp Vihar.

Union minister of state for foreign affairs and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi also attended the event, and said that the process of regularisation of workers was started in 2015.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena termed the regularisation as a historic step against the muster roll and contract ad hoc system. “We have appointed 13,000 employees over the last 10 months and more than 27,000 youngsters from informal sector have been provided skill training in this period. Home ministry has changed several rules to enable the regularisation of these 4,400 RMR workers,” he said.