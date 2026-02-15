Govt: Crackdown on end-of-life vehicles to resume in Delhi

The Delhi transport department on Friday announced that strict enforcement against end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will be carried out in the Capital. The public notice issued by the department also mentioned that such vehicles found in public places will be impounded and scrapped in accordance with the law. The announcement comes amid the government’s submission to the Supreme Court to modify ELV classification based on actual emissions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“The general public is hereby informed that strict action shall be taken against End-of-Life vehicles of BS-3I and below emission norms… diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are classified as End-of-Life Vehicles,” the notice mentioned.

While the notice mentioned the crackdown will begin immediately, officials said it will start in a few days.

The announcement comes amid the government’s submission to the Supreme Court to modify ELV classification based on actual emissions. The matter is currently subjudice, but there is no stay on enforcement.

The notice also advised owners to remove such vehicles from Delhi’s roads and complete formalities if they wish to relocate them. “Owners of End of life vehicles are advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for transfer outside NCR,” the transport department said.

Reiterating the consequences of non-compliance, the department warned that ELVs of BS-3 and below emission norms found plying or parked in public places within Delhi shall be impounded and scrapped without further notice.

As per previous submissions made by the Delhi government in court, authorities have been using automated number plate recognition cameras and enforcement drives to identify and impound ELVs, while also expanding authorised vehicle scrapping facilities and facilitating NOCs for owners seeking transfer of such vehicles outside Delhi and NCR. However, the drives had been on hold for the past few months.

Officials said that the “no PUC, no fuel” norms remain and vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will not be given fuel in Delhi.