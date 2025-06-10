Govt set to clear welfare board for traders in Delhi

The Delhi government is set approve the constitution of a traders’ welfare board aimed at promoting the welfare of the city’s trader community and streamlining grievance redressal mechanisms, senior officials said on Monday. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (PTI)

The proposal, which officials said was at an “advanced stage”, has been submitted to chief minister Rekha Gupta by the industry department, said an official requesting anonymity. The board is expected to provide insurance cover, address infrastructure and policy challenges, offer grievance redressal platforms, and enable trader representation in policy formation, officials said.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told HT that the formation of the welfare board is among the key priorities of the Rekha Gupta-led administration. “The department has been working on this for a long time, and the project is currently at an advanced stage,” said Sirsa. “The government aims to rejuvenate Delhi’s commercial landscape by addressing the challenges faced by the trading community and creating an environment conducive to business growth.”

According to officials, the board, once constituted, will function under the control of the Delhi government and is likely to consist of a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and sectoral representatives, along with government officials and experts. The composition is still being finalised, according to a second official from the department, asking not to be named. The traders’ welfare board is likely to be a non-statutory body, said an official.

According to officials, the proposed board will aim to resolve issues faced by diverse segments of traders—ranging from those operating in congested traditional markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar to others in approved industrial clusters such as Bhorgarh and those engaged in interstate goods transportation. Common concerns include congestion, sanitation problems, outdated infrastructure, and bureaucratic hurdles, officials cited.

In response, Rajender Kapoor, president of the All India Motor & Goods Transport Association, welcomed the move. “Traders are the driving force of the city’s business ecosystem, but when they face issues, they have to roam from pillar to post to get their concerns heard. The welfare board will fix this,” he said. “It will have dedicated authorities where traders can quickly go and try to get their issues sorted. It will bring much-needed relief to all the traders of the city.”

Officials said the welfare board will also incorporate modern governance practices by involving experts and field-level stakeholders to ensure informed planning and effective execution of welfare programmes. It is expected to act as a single-window platform for issues concerning infrastructure, logistics, compliance, and market reforms.

Delhi, the largest trade and consumption centre in North India, relies heavily on commerce as a key driver of its economy, according to a government official. “Trade contributes significantly to tax revenues and provides employment opportunities to a large section of the population. The city serves as a redistribution hub—an ‘entry port’ for goods imported and redistributed across India.” the official added.

According to the economic survey of Delhi 2023–24, the number of registered traders rose from 384,000 in 2007–08 to nearly 1.3 million in 2022–23. Revenue collections from trade during the same period increased from ₹8,744.39 crore to ₹47,016.96 crore.

The initiative to form the welfare board was indicated during the CM’s 2025–26 budget speech on March 25, when she had formally announced the intent to establish one, adding that it is a testament to the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of the trading community.