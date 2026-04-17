Govt starts work on Delhi’s 1st integrated water master plan

New Delhi:The Delhi government has officially started preparing a 30 year integrated water master plan for Delhi along with an overhaul of water supply infrastructure across six of its nine zones --- East, South, North East, North West, South West and West Delhi, senior government officials said. The plan will align with Master Plan for Delhi 2041 and cover water security, urban growth projections, and environmental and institutional constraints,” the letter of intent issued by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) stated. (HT Photo)

Expert agencies are being roped in to study these areas and guide upgrades, officials added.

“The objective is to prepare a comprehensive plan for water supply in the national capital, covering short-term (0–5 years); medium-term (5–15 years) and long-term (15–30 years) measures. The plan will align with Master Plan for Delhi 2041 and cover water security, urban growth projections, and environmental and institutional constraints,” the letter of intent issued by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) stated.

The project will be implemented in six years and four months, during which the consultant will assist in infrastructure overhaul. Bidding process has started and will be completed by May 25. A key focus is reducing water losses and non revenue water (NRW) (treated water that is pumped into the distribution system but is not accounted for due to leakages or theft), currently estimated at 45%, the letter added.

“Delhi has been divided into nine packages for the upgrade. Work at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants is already underway, with DPR ready to be launched forWazirabad, and will be expanded to cover the entire city. Work involves revamping water treatment plants and supply lines, with each package managed by a single operator,” the official said.

Delhi is the largest consumer of water at around 1,000 MGD, but requires 1,250 MGD (based on a planning norm of 50 gallons per day), leaving a deficit of 250 MGD. The city is consequently the largest producer of grey water (wastewater generated from household activities) at an official estimate of 800 MGD. Surface water contributes approximately 865 MGD and groundwater contributes 135 MGD.

The population of Delhi has grown by more than 400% since 1971 when it stood at 4.066 million. According to Census 2011, Delhi had a population of 16.3 million as of 2011, while draft DDA Master Plan 2041 states that the population in 2031 is projected to be 24.8 million.

CAG report on DJB functioning, which was tabled in Delhi assembly last month,flagged the absence of a water policy for Delhi. “Section 16.2 of the National Water Policy 2012 recommends to all states that state water policies may need to be drafted/revised in accordance with this policy, keeping in mind the basic concerns and principles. Audit noticed that the DJB initiated the formulation a water policy in 2011, but it was never notified,” the audit report stated.

“At DJB’s request, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had funded a detailed study titled, ‘A study on improvement of water supply system in Delhi’, on DJB’s water supply system for the Master Plan 2021. The JICA funded Study Report of 2011, proposed improvement of capital works and creation of district metered areas for reduction of NRW,” the DJB report read.

A DJB official said the consultant will help prepare the master plan. “The operator will execute rehabilitation works and the consultant will ensure consistency with planning-level project reports.”

On July 15 2025, HT reported that the government was planning to appoint one operator for each zone.

DJB report stated that the consultant will undertake a six-month survey and prepare DPR, followed by a five-month bidding process to select operators. “The operator will be provided a six-month preparation and survey period, followed by a three years for construction period for rehabilitation and network improvement works,” it added.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said,“Just like the PWD has made a drainage master plan, the DJB will soon be preparing Delhi water master plan for the city’s growing needs. All water treatment plants and old supply lines will be changed to help reduce NRW water losses.”

Bhim Singh Rawat, a water sector expert and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) said that despite being capital, it has been a complete long term planning failure that Delhi does not have a water policy. “DJB has failed at every step from meeting demand, supplying clean water to not releasing untreated sewage. There is no guiding policy or masterplan. Delhi has become extremely vulnerable and dependent on other states and it can seen in dusruptions due to ammonia spikes, rainfall variations and canal breach. To become self reliant, it was to focus on conserving rain water and reusing treated wastewater.”

Rawat said that despite being mandatory for all building above 100sqm area to install rain water harvesting, it is nowhere to be seen.

“We had 1035 waterbodies which acted as natural buffer but they are either lost on ground or polluted. Half of the water supplied is unaccounted for while massive groundwater exploitation continues. We hope that along with creating a guiding document, DJB addressed the issues at ground level.”