Govt steps up Delhi airport, flight security amid threat alert

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security arm of the civil aviation ministry, has issued an order directing all stakeholders to maintain “heightened surveillance” at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following intelligence inputs suggesting a potential attack. BCAS also noted that with Independence Day approaching, central agencies have flagged possible threats to airports from anti-social elements or terrorist groups during the period between September 22 and October 2, 2025. (HT Archive)

Dated August 5, the order was sent to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force (IAF), airport operators, and police commissioners. It came a day after BCAS issued a general advisory warning airports of possible threats from “anti-social elements.”

“Central security agencies have highlighted a high probability of an attack at IGI Airport, New Delhi; however, no specific timeline has been provided. Accordingly, heightened surveillance and security measures must be implemented with immediate effect,” the order stated.

It also noted that with Independence Day approaching, central agencies have flagged possible threats to airports from anti-social elements or terrorist groups during the period between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

BCAS has directed enhanced security at all civil aviation installations—including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes—to prevent any untoward incidents.

These include the deployment of in-flight security officers based on priority or random selection, additional security personnel stationed at aircraft by airport operators and state police, and support from state special forces to assist the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with perimeter security.

Full checks of aircraft and catering services will be carried out, alongside strengthened anti-terror and anti-sabotage measures. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed at all airports, and Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) has been made mandatory for all flights until August 20. Surveillance on ground-handling staff has been stepped up, and random screening of both cabin and hold baggage, as well as passengers, will be conducted.

The order also directed that personnel responsible for handling emergency situations, including threat calls and messages, be properly briefed to ensure timely and accurate information flow.

“All Airport Directors shall convene a special Airport Security Committee (APSC) meeting and advise all concerned agencies to implement precautionary measures to prevent any unlawful interference with civil aviation. The respective BCAS regional offices must be kept informed,” the order added.

Additionally, BCAS directed that the issuance of airport entry passes be suspended from Sunday, August 10, to August 20.

Copies of the directive were also sent to the ministry of home affairs, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).