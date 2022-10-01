Govt to audit vacant lands under Delhi slum body

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday directed officials to audit vacant land under Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to initiate action against encroachments, and maintain regular records of the government property.

Sisodia told the officials to submit the report within 15 days. “DUSIB has been directed to take immediate action against those encroaching the government land and set up an online monitoring system to register and update the status of all vacant land buildings under DUSIB with their geo coordinates, photographs, reports on the detection of encroachment and illegal occupancy, details of the officer in charge. This system will help us keep track of the activities happening on the government land and take swift action in case of any encroachment,” said the deputy CM.

He said the government takes a serious view of encroachments on government property, and clearing them is a priority.

DUSIB carries out development looks in slums and jhuggi jhopri clusters where an estimated 3 million people live.

Sisodia said that DUSIB’s main aim is to improve the quality of life and ensure government services to slum and JJ dwellers in the city. “Setting up an online monitoring system for DUSIB lands is also an important step in the same direction so that government lands which are for the common public can be freed from the clutches of land mafias,” he said.