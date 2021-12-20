Home / Cities / Delhi News / Govt to come up with startup policy: Atishi
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji and former advisor to education minister of Delhi, on Sunday said the Delhi government will soon bring a policy to support startups in Delhi-NCR.

Addressing a global conclave in the city on Sunday, Atishi said it was crucial to work towards developing an entrepreneurial mindset, right from school, and the Delhi government’s Business Blasters program was a step in that direction.

As part of the Business Blasters programme that was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided financial capital of 2,000 as seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.

The Business Blasters television programme was started recently and gives students an opportunity to present their projects to investors. The fourth episode of the Delhi government’s Business Blasters on Sunday saw students proposing ideas such as an app-based stitching service.

atishi marlena aam aadmi party
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
