Govt to install mist sprayers at 25 locations in Delhi

The Delhi government has identified more than 25 locations where mist sprayers will be installed on electric poles to control dust pollution, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said. Mist sprayers installed for dust suppression along Lodhi Road in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The installation, which will be done in six months, will take place in three phases. A few of the identified locations include Connaught Place and Khan Market, Sirsa said.

The plan is an extension of a project completed at Lodhi Road last month. Under it, mist sprayers were installed on 15 poles on a 550-metre road stretch. The minister said work is already underway on a 900-metre stretch on Shanti Path and an 850-metre stretch on Africa Avenue.

The Delhi LG had launched a similar pilot in Dwarka last December.

“The average cost per pole is ₹1.40 lakh and ₹32 lakh to cover a kilometre,” said Sirsa, adding that the government is hopeful of completing most of the work before the winter season when pollution levels rise to noxious levels in Delhi.

“Though the deadline is roughly six months, we want to complete as much work as possible before the winter pollution starts,” he said.

The project is expected to cost over ₹19 crore. Phase 1 will cover 10 prominent roads, including Barakhamba Road, Firozshah Road, Copernicus Marg, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Dass Road. A total of 511 poles will have 15,330 nozzles, and the estimated cost for the same is ₹7.97 crore.

The longest stretch among these is the 2.2km long Subramaniam Bharti Marg, which will have 67 poles to have over 2,000 nozzles.

Sirsa said the plan was in line with the government’s overall aim to reduce dust and overall PM2.5 levels. “These nozzles spray mist every 20 seconds or so. This means there is a constant source of water that settles pollutants. In comparison, water sprinklers pass an area and after some time, the dust starts to uplift again,” Sirsa said.

In Phase-2, 14 roads will be covered, which will include Shahjahan Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Ashoka Road. Nozzles will be installed on 530 poles at a cost of ₹7.31 crore to be spent. The largest among these stretches is Aurobindo Marg – with 90 poles across 1.95km to be covered, officials said.

In Phase-3, the government plans to install these mist-sprayers at high-footfall spaces, which include Khan Market, Connaught Place and Hanuman Mandir.

“The plan is to cover both the outer and inner circles of Connaught Place, cover Hanuman Mandir separately, and also install these at Khan Market. Phase 3 is likely to cost around ₹3.79 crore,” an official aware of the matter said.

The minister said the government is also planning to carry out a similar project for 13 identified pollution hot spots to help “tackle local pollution”.

“Simultaneously, discussions are underway to install the mist sprayers in Dwarka across a 67-km distance,” said Sirsa.

Experts said that while the fine mist will help in settling pollutants, particularly dust, it will have a very limited area of influence. “Ideally, we need studies to ascertain the overall impact. It is a better idea than previous projects and plans such as smog towers and artificial rain, as the mist will ensure there is no re-suspended dust on the road where these sprayers are installed,” said Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert from IIT Delhi.