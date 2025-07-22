Govt will weed out ineligible beneficiaries from welfare pensions, says CM Gupta

The Delhi government will conduct a comprehensive review of all welfare pension schemes in the city to ensure that only genuinely deserving individuals receive benefits, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. Gupta directed officials to take concrete steps to improve implementation, ensure transparency, and build accountability across all welfare programmes. (Hindustan Times)

Chairing a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior officials from the Department of Social Welfare and the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Gupta flagged irregularities in how benefits were being disbursed—particularly to women. She blamed the previous government for lapses that allowed thousands of ineligible individuals to receive benefits meant for the economically and socially disadvantaged.

“Our aim is to establish a robust, inclusive, and sensitive support system,” Gupta said. “We will ensure that no deserving individual is left out and that public funds are used responsibly. The previous government cheated this section of society, but my government will not tolerate such misuse.”

On July 2, HT reported that nearly 60,000 women had been found ineligible for the monthly pension scheme for women in distress. Many were falsely registered as widows, even though their husbands were alive, or had remarried without updating their status. In several cases, beneficiary details were either unverifiable or missing altogether.

The CM said beyond financial assistance, her government is committed to providing rehabilitation, skill development, education, and other essential welfare services.

Currently, under the financial assistance for senior citizens scheme, individuals aged 60 and above—particularly those from SC/ST communities or economically weaker sections—receive ₹2,500 per month. More than 400,000 senior citizens have benefited from this scheme, which is aimed at helping them live with dignity.

Another major programme is the assistance to persons with disabilities (PwDs) scheme, which offers ₹2,500 per month to individuals with severe disabilities who are unable to support themselves. So far, approximately 134,000 people have received support through this initiative.

The Delhi family benefit scheme (DFBS) provides one-time financial aid of ₹20,000 to families who have lost their primary breadwinner. Around 1,100 dependants have been supported through the scheme to date.

The SMILE (support for marginalised individuals for livelihood and enterprise) scheme targets the rehabilitation of individuals engaged in begging. It provides shelter, medical care, counselling, skill training, and livelihood opportunities to help beneficiaries reintegrate into society with dignity and purpose.

“Many women who were not eligible were granted pensions unchecked. Our government will not allow such malpractice,” she said. “Those who are truly eligible will receive assistance in all circumstances. Those who are not, will be excluded.”

She also announced that the Delhi government will soon begin issuing digital ID cards to persons with disabilities to streamline access to welfare services and reduce paperwork.