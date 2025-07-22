Govt’s Palika Dham housing found unsafe, dwellers refuse exit

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in an order issued earlier this month stated that the government quarters in Gole Market’s Palika Dham complex are unsafe to reside in and residents should register for new accommodations so they can vacate these. The residents — government employees — however, are resisting the move and urging the local body to initiate long pending repairs instead of relocating more than 800 people living in the 150 flats. NDMC Palika Dham Housing complex at Gole Market in central Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“AlI NDMC employees currently residing in Palika Dham complex are hereby directed to register afresh their names and relevant details on the NDMC e-Awas portal for allotment of new quarters in lieu of their existing allotted quarters, which have been declared unsafe,” the order issued by the municipal housing branch of the NDMC, dated July 11, mentioned.

The order also added that the registration is compulsory. “All existing occupants of Palika Dham are required to register afresh....failure to do so will result in non-allotment of alternate accommodation at the new locations, and the existing quarters will have to be vacated compulsorily,” it added.

Raju Dakolia, the president of the Residents Welfare Association of the Palika Dham said that the residents are completely against the move. “There are 800-900 people living here in 150 flats. How can they simply be asked to move out of our houses? NDMC should carry out the repairs of the building. They have not even carried out regular maintenance in decades,” Dakolia said. RWA members argued that the flats were built in the early 1970s and much older buildings were being maintained in a better manner.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found that the four-storey buildings spread on an area of around 8,000 square metre are in poor shape with tiles and plaster falling off the building facade and damaged drainage leading to seepage on its columns. At several places, the RCC beams and iron rods are exposed. The complex also has temples, a community centre, and a power substation.

Jai Pal, another resident, said that NDMC aims to get the flats vacated only because they are on a prime site. “Similar flats were declared dangerous and vacated near Khan Market and they have been lying shut. No fresh development has been carried out. The money needed for repair and retrofitting of buildings will be much less. Why do they want to waste so much money,” he asked. Dakolia said that the condition inside the flats was much better and the buildings only needed repairs on the exteriors.

A female resident, who requested not to be named, said people have been living in the area for decades. “We even spent our own money to repair the common area. It should be their responsibility,” she said pointing at the fresh plasters on sections of drain and community hall.

When asked for a response on the situation, NDMC, in a statement, said these houses were constructed in 1974 and are brick masonry structures, which can survive for 50 years. “NDMC places highest priority on safety and welfare of its employees. After a detailed structural assessment, the Palika Dham flats which are more than 50 years old and have outlived their life were declared unsafe for habitation. However, regular maintenance of these flats are being carried out by NDMC and we have taken proactive steps to ensure that residents are offered new, suitable and more spacious alternate accommodations,” the statement added.