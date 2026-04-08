GTB hospital’s new trauma block to house 9 operation theatres, 80 ICU beds

The Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden is set to get a super speciality trauma block with nine major operation theatres, 80 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and integrated emergency and critical care services, officials said. Hospital authorities said this will help streamline trauma response and support services within a single complex equipped with advanced medical infrastructure. (HT)

Designed as a “one-stop trauma services centre”, the facility will bring emergency, OPD and support services under one roof, with departments including neurosurgery, orthopaedics, burns and plastic surgery, and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery functioning out of the same building, officials said.

Hospital authorities said this will help streamline trauma response and support services within a single complex equipped with advanced medical infrastructure.

“The facility will provide emergency trauma care, OPD, and other clinical and non-clinical services with a multi-specialty approach and state-of-the-art medical equipment,” said Dr Praveen Kumar, additional medical superintendent, GTB hospital.

“Any trauma-related speciality, including orthopaedics, neurology, cardiovascular and burns and plastic departments, will be at this block,” he said.

The project, being executed at a total cost of ₹244.87 crore, will be housed in a ground-plus-six structure with a basement, spread over nearly 19,900 square metres. It will have 206 beds, including 80 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and 44 non-census beds for observation and pre- and post-operative care, along with parking for 199 vehicles, said hospital officials.

Officials said the project is being executed by Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited (HSCC), the Centre’s designated agency for such works, and is expected to be completed in about 15 months.

The Centre will provide a financial assistance of around ₹120 crore for the project, officials said. A detailed project report (DPR) and draft memorandum of understanding have already been submitted for government approval, they said.

During the Delhi budget announcement, chief minister Rekha Gupta had also announced the project, pegging central assistance at around ₹200 crore.

Officials said the facility is expected to ease the burden on existing trauma centres such as AIIMS and Safdarjung by consolidating emergency and specialised care at one location.

“Among Delhi government hospitals, this would be the first hospital to have all emergency and other specialised care under one roof. It will also help in reducing the patient load at AIIMS and Safdurjung trauma centres,” Praveen added.