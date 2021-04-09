Guinness record runner Sufiya on completing Golden Quadrilateral: Easy to train body, hard to train mind

Many of us have been locked down with work, and here’s Sufiya, a Delhi-based ultra runner, who recently ran more than 6,000 kilometres across the Golden Quadrilateral in a record time of 110 days and 23 hours, to break the previous Guinness World Record by more than 82 days! On achieving this new feat, Sufiya says, “I’m ecstatic at the moment! The run was gruelling and tested me on various stages, but I was bent on completing this attempt at a world record, while spreading the message of hope (humanity, openness, positivity and equality) that has been my motto in all my runs.”

This was Sufiya’s second attempt at completing the Golden Quadrilateral run. “I had started in early 2020, and even reached Maharashtra when the lockdown was announced. I got stuck there for over two months and eventually had to forfeit the attempt and had to fly back home. But that made my resolve to complete the run stronger!” recalls Sufiya, adding, “On 16 December 2020, I set out once again from Delhi, and finally chased my target by finishing at India Gate on April 6... I kept a steady target to cover 50 kms per day. I don’t have a crew, doctor or therapist. Vikas, my partner, travels with me and acts as my coach, guide, and therapist. And the circumstances during this run often went against us. Right before I reached Bengaluru, I developed a severe case of food poisoning. But I continued my run after taking medicines and a drip. It’s easy to train the body, but it’s harder to train the mind. Anything can be achieved if one remains positive in the face of adversity!”

Sufiya was introduced to running by her partner, Vikas, who now acts as her coach, guide, and therapist.

The 35-year-old started running in 2017, after a tiring job in the aviation industry left her with no time for the gym. “I used to feel lethargic all the time since I worked night shifts. My partner Vikas, who is a cyclist himself, motivated me to start running, and that’s how my tryst with long distance running happened,” recalls Sufiya, who in spite of the financial challenges quit her job to pursue running full time.

Previously a Guiness Record Holder for being the first and fastest female in the world to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Sufiya says she found immense support from various people in the country, during her last run. “India really is incredible. Various running groups in different cities accompanied me in different legs of the journey. Someone would hand me a water bottle without even knowing what I was participating in. There is so much warmth in people, no matter where they are from. This is what inspires me, and I want to spread the message of love and positivity among others through my runs.”

“In 2023, I’m planning to run around the world and cover a distance of 30,000 kms. I believe in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means that the world is one family. Amid all the differences in the world, it’s running gives me the opportunity to explore different places and meet different people. That is what I hope to continue,” she concludes.

