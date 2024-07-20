Gurugram Police gets advanced forensic monitoring unit

A state-of-the-art “Forensic and Monitoring Unit” was set up at the Gurugram Police commissioner’s office on Friday, according to police officers aware of the development. This unit aims to enhance police investigations and the identification of criminals, they added. (Representational Image) The new unit is expected to significantly expedite police investigations and improve the efficiency of police operations. (REUTERS)

The new unit is expected to significantly expedite police investigations and improve the efficiency of police operations. The Gurugram police commissioner, Vikas Arora, highlighted the unit’s advanced capabilities during the inauguration. Arora claimed that the unit would perform a variety of critical tasks such as digital forensics, open source intelligence, image/CCTV analytics, handwriting and fingerprint analysis, cyber monitoring, and morph image analysis. These tasks, which previously took days or even weeks, can now be completed in a matter of minutes or hours, providing a substantial boost to the police department’s investigative processes.

“This forensic and Monitoring Unit is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state,” said Arora. “It represents a significant advancement in our ability to tackle crime more effectively and efficiently. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, we can ensure quicker and more accurate investigations, leading to faster justice for victims and a stronger deterrent against criminal activities,” he said.

The unit, established with the support and collaboration of IIRIS Consulting Company, will be operated with their assistance. Located on the second floor of the police commissioner’s office, the unit is equipped with the latest technology and tools needed for comprehensive forensic and monitoring work, said police.

Police said digital forensics will allow the police to retrieve and analyse data from digital devices, while open source intelligence will enable the gathering of information from publicly available sources to aid investigations. Image and CCTV analytics will help in scrutinising visual evidence more thoroughly, and handwriting and fingerprint analysis will assist in identifying suspects more accurately. Cyber monitoring will keep track of online activities related to criminal behaviour, and morph image analysis will help in recognizing altered or manipulated images.