Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic
NEW DELHI: The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds.
“There are no reports of injuries or casualties. We urge citizens to be careful when stepping out,” an official said.
The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. A tree fell on a car in Moti Bagh but no one was injured.
The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city. In places such as Okhla, and Wazirabad, traffic lights were also not working. In a tweet, police said their personnel were on the ground to clear the traffic.
The early morning rain also caused water-logging in parts of the city such as Hauz Khas and Munirka.
-
Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic
The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
-
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city. The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour. Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights.
-
Delhi rain, thunderstorm brings down temperature: 11 degrees in 1.5 hours
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning. “Today, between 5:40 am and 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department said as per news agency ANI. Power blackouts were also reported.
-
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
-
Delhi-NCR hit by thunderstorms, power cuts in some parts; air traffic affected
Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic is likely to get affected with airlines tweeting that bad weather may affect services. The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week. The rain and storm is likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic too.
