Half complete Mukarba Chowk underpass runs into financial hurdles

Nearly two years past its original deadline, the project to build an underpass at Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road — meant to ease traffic congestion at one of north Delhi’s busiest intersections — is stuck at just 52% completion, after running into financial hurdles, said officials from the public works department (PWD). The Mukarba chowk underpass. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Launched in September 2022, the ₹59.5 crore project was initially slated for completion within 12 months, by October 2023. However, a series of setbacks — including land disputes, utility relocations, and now a shortage of funds — has hampered progress.

According to the latest PWD progress report, the land required from the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department has still not been paid for. “Payment for the land is yet to be made and the expenditure sanction for land payment of around ₹8.5 crore is awaited. The progress of the construction work is affected due to non-availability of funds,” the report stated.

The underpass, connecting Badli to Haiderpur via Max Wali Road, is being constructed using the box pushing method — a trenchless construction technique that involves hydraulically jacking precast concrete boxes through the soil, minimising disruption to surface traffic. Of the two underpass boxes planned, one has been completed and pushed into position, while work on the second remains stalled. “The second concrete box has been pushed to a 20m section under the Outer Ring Road,” an official said.

The underpass is expected to offer significant relief to daily commuters travelling from Badli and adjoining colonies such as SGT Nagar toward Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar, and Azadpur. At present, these vehicles have to use a longer loop via the main Mukarba Chowk. Once completed, the new route is expected to cut travel distance by at least 1.5km and help reduce the load on both Outer Ring Road and GT Karnal Road.

“The construction of the underpass on Maxwali Road will greatly benefit residents in this area. Right now, traffic gets badly jammed during peak hours. Even saving 10-15 minutes will make a big difference to daily commuters like us,” said a commuter from SGT Nagar,” said the official.

Sushil Ahuja, a resident of Badli, said the entire stretch from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Metro station remains congested. “No signals work , no traffic police are seen at the spot. Illegal taxi services use the area. It is a pathetic situation. Bypassing this mess will help save an hour of my day. They should expedite the project,” he said.

The revised deadline for project completion is December 2025. However, officials admit that even that may be difficult to meet. “The overall project may still take 12 to 18 months for completion. We are currently awaiting release of funds, and the contractor has also been warned about the slow progress,” a senior PWD official said.

The most recent inspection, carried out on June 20, flagged significant delays. “The agency is directed to expedite the box pushing works by deploying additional resources to ensure timely completion of the project without any further delay,” the official said.

Even the already-pushed box remains unfinished, lacking waterproofing and other critical components. The PWD has also directed the agency to provide crash barriers and guide walls at the construction site to ensure commuter safety, especially during the ongoing monsoon. “During the rainy season, the agency has been asked to undertake box pushing with utmost caution to prevent any road settlement. If any settlement occurs, immediate repairs will be required to maintain safe traffic movement,” the official added.

The project’s location near a major drain managed by the I&FC department had caused early-stage delays due to interdepartmental disputes and the relocation of power lines and other underground utilities. These initial issues have now been compounded by funding constraints, stalling what was meant to be a quick and critical fix for one of Delhi’s key traffic choke points.