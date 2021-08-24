Hand over keys to residential section of Markaz in 2 days: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to hand over within two days the keys to the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz to Khalida, the mother of Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, after the premises was sealed last year due to a Tablighi Jamaat congregation that reportedly resulted in a number of people who were residing there contracting Covid-19.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, while hearing a plea by Khalida seeking access to the residential part of the Markaz building, said entry will not be allowed in the non-residential portion of the property. “In the meantime, let the keys to the residential premises be provided within two days...,” the judge said.

Khalida challenged an order of the trial court which had set aside the order of the magistrate’s court directing the handover of keys within five days of that order.

The court, while passing the recent order, observed that it cannot allow people to reside in guest houses or any other place other than their own house.

Appearing for the prosecution, advocate Amit Ahlawat said the residents were, at the relevant time, living in violation of the Covid-19 protocols.

In her petition filed through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, the petitioner, Khalida, has said that on March 31, 2020, the entire Nizamuddin mosque was locked and, to extend utmost cooperation to the authorities, the keys to the Markaz, including the residential portion, were handed over to the Delhi Police on April 1, 2020.

She said the probe is “running at a snail’s pace” and any offence, if at all, was committed in the Markaz premises, was separate from the residential premises. The matter will be heard next on December 9.