Thursday, May 16, 2024
Haryana cabinet nod to new excise policy, prices to increase

ByHitender Rao
May 16, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The new policy, which is set to come into effect from June 12, will bring the state government an estimated increase in revenue of around ₹250 crore from the previous iteration of the policy

Chandigarh

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved the excise policy 2024-25, under which country, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor (IFL) are set to get costlier due to hike in various charges. (Representational Image)
The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved the excise policy 2024-25, under which country, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor (IFL) are set to get costlier due to hike in various charges. The policy mainly proposes an increase in the excise duty on country and IMFL being sold in the state, alongside a hike in assessment fee for IFL.

The new policy, which is set to come into effect from June 12, will bring the state government an estimated increase in revenue of around 250 crore from the previous iteration of the policy. Since the allotment of liquor vends has to be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government took approval from the Election Commission of India to introduce the new excise policy.

The excise and taxation department will start e-auction for allotment of retail vends for 2024-25 from May 27, officials said.

Excise and taxation deputy commissioner (Gurugram west) Jitender Dudi said the policy is yet to be officially announced. “It is likely to be released on Thursday. There are no specific changes for Gurugram, and details will be shared once we get the approved copy,” he said.

As per the new policy, the excise duty on country liquor (50-degree proof) has been increased from 78 per proof litre to 82 per proof litre, and the duty on metro liquor (65-degree proof) has been hiked from 90 per proof litre to 95 per proof litre for. The duty on IMFL brands with an ex-distillery price in the range of 1,051 to 3,500 per case has meanwhile been increased by 5 per proof litre.

In addition, the bottling fee for beer supplied within Haryana has been increased to 12 per bulk litre from 11 per bulk litre, while the bottling fee for beer supplied outside Haryana has been increased to 1.50 per bulk litre from 1 per bulk litre.

Licence fee for bars increased

The new policy has hiked the licence fee for bars operating in hotels and restaurants.

The license for bars at five-star hotels will now cost 30 lakh per annum — up from 25 lakh per annum — while the licence fee for bars in four-star hotels has been increased from 20 lakh per annum to 25 lakh per annum, and the fee for bars in three-star hotels has been increased from 18 lakh per annum to 22 lakh per annum.

The licence fee for all other bars operating from restaurants has been increased from 16 lakh per annum to 20 lakh per annum.

Assessment fee for imported foreign liquor hiked

The state government has also increased the assessment fee on imported foreign liquor from 75 bulk litre to 85 per bulk litre for wine, from 50 per bulk litres to 65 bulk litres for beer, and 100 per bulk litre for whisky, marking a change in the way the fee is calculated for the latter, from the earlier proof-litre.

The new policy has also extended the QR code-based track-and-trace system — introduced in 2023-24 for IMFL and country liquor — for the sale of imported foreign liquor. The track-and-trace system was instituted to safeguard against spurious and adulterated liquor.

    Hitender Rao

    Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. A journalist with over two decades of experience, he writes on politics, economy, migration and legal affairs with a focus on investigative journalism.

