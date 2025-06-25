Haryana gangster shot dead in Delhi in police operation

New Delhi/Karnal Police sent Vohra’s body for an autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police shot dead a 20-year-old suspected gangster of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana nexus in a gunfight at Dera Mandi in the early hours of Tuesday, officers aware of the matter said. The accused, identified as Romil Vohra, fired at least seven rounds at the police, to which police retaliated, they said, adding that the sound of the gunbattle reverberated through the neighbourhood.

The suspected gangster was wanted in connection with a triple murder in Haryana’s Yamunanagar in December 2024 and the murder of a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra 11 days ago police said, adding that two sub-inspectors of a joint Delhi Police special cell and Haryana Police special task force were injured. They were admitted to a hospital in south Delhi and are out of danger, officers said.

Additional commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the Haryana STF tipped them off about a possible crime in Delhi Vohra was going to commit, following which they formed a joint team and waited for him near the Delhi-Haryana border. “Around 4.30am on Tuesday, the raiding team spotted Vohra riding a motorcycle and asked him to surrender. However, he whipped out a firearm and opened fire at the police party. Two sub-inspectors, Rohan Kumar of the Haryana STF and Parveen Kumar of the Delhi Police, suffered one bullet each and were injured. The team members responded with bullets and Vohra also sustained bullet injuries. He was sent to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead,” Kushwah said.

The two sub-inspectors suffered a bullet injury in their leg and hand. Police said they can ascertain the number of bullet injuries suffered by Vohra after an autopsy.

Vikrant Bhushan, superintendent of police (SP), STF, Haryana, said Vohra was a resident of Ashok Vihar in Yamunanagar and was wanted in nine cases—seven in Haryana and one each in Punjab and Delhi. He studied up to second year of B.Com and carried a ₹3-lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

In the past two months, Vohra was wanted for a series of brutal murders in Haryana, following which gangster Veerendra Pratap alias Kala Rana—extradited from Bangkok in 2022—and his brother—based in an unidentified foreign country—Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana had taken responsibility.

A senior officer in the STF said that Vohra worked as a hitman for the gang and was among the five shooters behind the murder of liquor traders Pankaj Malik, Virender Rana, and Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh Village in Yamunanagar’s Radaur on December 26. He was also among the two shooters in the killing of liquor contractor Shantanu on June 13 at Shahabad of Kurukshetra, as well as firing at liquor vends, L-1 stores and immigration centres, the officer said.

Police said that in the latest case, Shantanu, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was shot dead at point-blank range along National Highway 44 while he was on his way to Chandigarh. Shantanu had purchased 18 liquor vends worth ₹19 crore, a Haryana police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

A liquor contractor from Karnal, who did not wish to be named, told HT: “This chilling murder, firing cases in Yamunanagar, and regular threats have altogether triggered panic among liquor contractors in the region. The scare is much as most of the liquor zones are left with no takers in Yamunanagar and some NCR districts, which are mostly profitable, despite police protection and SPs offering arms licence. In fact, (Haryana) chief minister Nayab Saini, who also holds the excise portfolio, met liquor contractors recently, days after he chaired a high-level security meeting in view of the incidents.”

SP Bhushan said that in the murder case, 10 men were arrested and Vohra was the 11th accused. “His foreign-based handlers will also be traced and arrested soon. Gangster Noni Rana has also been named in this case. I assure full police cooperation to those involved in liquor business,” he said.

This is the second death of a criminal during a gunfight with the police in Delhi since last November, when 20-year-old Raghav alias Rocky was shot dead in Sangam Vihar. A day before his encounter, Rocky had stabbed to death a constable on duty in Govindpuri.