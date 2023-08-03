Haryana violence: Delhi Police file 26 FIRs over protests in city

Delhi Police have registered 26 First Information Reports (FIRs) against unknown people in connection with the rallies carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members on Wednesday to protest the attack on a religious procession at Nuh, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Six people have been killed and 70 injured in communal violence. (PTI)

They said that police are also analysing videos of the protests to ascertain if hate speeches were made during the protests.

A senior police officer who asked to remain anonymous said, “Protests were carried at 26 places in the Capital and Delhi Police has registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Legal opinion has been sought on whether to add sections related to hate speech, and in which cases it is required,” the officer said.

According to second police officer aware of the development FIRs have been registered under section 188 (any deliberate disobedience of an order that is duly promulgated by a public servant empowered by law to do so) of the IPC because the protests were carried out without police permission. However, the police are also contemplating adding section 153A which punishes anyone promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion, race, language etc, the second officer said. “Legal opinion is being sought and action will be taken accordingly,” the officer said.

Six people have been killed and 70 injured in communal violence triggered after the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra, taken out by VHP and BJP Dal, was attacked at the Nalhar village of Nuh on July 31. Incidents of arson and vandalism have been reported from Gurugram and Faridabad in the aftermath of the Nuh incident.

Investigators have obtained videos of the protests and rallies and also collected those doing the rounds on social media. The videos are being analysed to ascertain if hate speeches were made against a community, the first officer added.

On Wednesday, VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests in Delhi several areas including parts of north-east Delhi --- Brahmpuri, Karawal Nagar, Nand Nagri - and others such as Ambedkar Nagar, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar,Uttam Nagar, Nangloi and Moti Nagar. The protesters chanted religious slogans and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack on the procession at Nalhar.

Hearing an urgent application seeking to stop the rallies and hate speeches, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the governments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take measures to prevent hate speeches and violence. “We hope and trust that the state authorities, including police agencies will ensure there is no hate speech against any community, no damage is caused to any property, and wherever required adequate police or paramilitary forces are deployed,” a two-judge bench said.

The court also told police to make video recording of the protests in sensitive areas.“Wherever police suspect violence, the police will make use of CCTV cameras wherever installed or make video recording in all sensitive areas wherever required,” the bench said, adding that the authorities must preserve the CCTV footage and video recording of the events.

