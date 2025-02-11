‘Have worked hard and built AAP’: Punjab CM Mann dismisses possibility of split

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit could split after the party’s defeat in the Delhi elections. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP MLAs comes out after a meeting with the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwa. (PTI photo)

“We have worked hard and built the party. They have the culture of switching sides, that is why they keep making such claims,” Mann told reporters, his response to claims by Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that the AAP unit in Punjab could split and that Mann could be replaced.

The claims, and Mann’s rebuttal came against the backdrop of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal convening a meeting of Punjab ministers and legislators at Kapurthala House in the national Capital.

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who was also at the meeting, echoed Mann.

“The party is united under Arvind Kejriwal and no force can break AAP (in Punjab). In the days to come the party will work harder in Punjab for the welfare of the people,” he said after Kejriwal’s meeting.

According to people aware of the matter, Saturday’s Delhi assembly election results and matter of governance was discussed in the meeting of Kejriwal with over 90 AAP MLAs from Punjab including ministers and Maan in attendance.

“All cabinet ministers and MLAs from Punjab met our party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia thanked them for the hard work that they did in the assembly elections. Our Punjab government is working hard for the people in various sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare... We have to intensify the work”, Mann said while addressing reporters outside Kapurthala House.

“The people say that the work that was done by AAP in Delhi could not be done in the last 75 years. We are learning from the work done in Delhi... together we have to work. Our party is known for work. It was decided that we will make Punjab a model for the country by developing cities, villages... our volunteers and workers are dedicated and are not going to fall for any lure,” Mann added.

Punjab minister Balbir Singh said Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP leaders to work hard in Punjab in the next two years while he laughed off reports of AAP MLAs splitting in the state.

On Saturday, BJP returned to power in Delhi after 23 years. The party won 48 seats while AAP managed 22 seats.

Voting for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies was conducted on February 5 in a single phase.