HC asks Delhi govt to see if Amaltas trees can be planted opposite SC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has asked the city government’s Forest Department to explore the possibility of planting Amaltas trees in the freed-up land opposite the Supreme Court of India, saying that it would lend cheer to every passerby when in bloom as the area is the heart of the city.

Justice Najmi Waziri noted that the 600 meters area in question, which is in possession of the Public Works Department (PWD), only had 60 trees planted in it and that there is scope for plantation of more trees.

The court also added that since the area is already a deemed forest area, it would be prudent to protect the land by green-net etc from encroachment and securing the safety of the newly planted plants.

“Since this area is in the heart of the city, the Forest Department may consider exploring the possibility of planting in it Amaltas trees (Indica LabuLaburnum) so that when in bloom, they could lend cheer to every passer-by,” the court said in an order of July 21.

The order comes while hearing a contempt plea petition filed by green activist Neeraj Sharma, who alleged that several trees on Vikas Marg were damaged during civil works carried out by the public works department (PWD) and that the officials concerned were in contempt for having violated previous court orders issued for the protection and preservation of trees.

On an earlier date (July 13), the court had put the sentence to three PWD officials on hold, noting their assurance that they would plant 830 trees to mitigate their wrongdoings.

On July 21, the court was informed that along the Mathura Road and Lodhi Road Fly Over, a number of trees were planted and an assurance was given by contemnors of their regular care for six months.

“Temporary/ semi-permanent fencing will be put up around the trees, wherever necessary to protect them from any damage. The footpaths shall be put in order so that citizens are not deprived from using the same. An affidavit in this regard shall be filed by the respondents/contemnors before the next date, along with the report of plantation of the remaining 300 trees,” the court said.

The judge also said that the contemnors and the PWD shall ensure that the trees planted by them are in accordance with the planned development and/or of the variety which have historically lined the avenues.

“Wherever incongruity has occurred because of the recent plantations, the same shall be rectified. Expert opinion in this regard may be sought. This exercise shall be carried out within a week. Videography and extensive photographs of the entire area where plantations have been carried out shall be filed. Each tree shall be numbered. The contemnors and the PWD shall care for the trees at least for the next six months,” he said.

The court added that the spot of plantation shall be such that it leaves ample space for users of the footpaths, especially for the wheel-chair bound.

“Requisite space around the tree trunks shall be maintained so as to ensure their survival and longevity. Each of the planted trees shall be numbered and a Census shall be maintained by the PWD and the Forest Department, GNCTD,” the order read.

The matter would be heard on August 5.