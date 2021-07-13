Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC extends benefits of welfare plan
HC extends benefits of welfare plan

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:09 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Monday held that the benefit of the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme shall be extended to all lawyers registered with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), whose names and credentials are verified, irrespective of whether they are registered as a voter in the Capital.

Calling the exclusion of lawyers registered with BCD but residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) as discriminatory, justice Prathiba M Singh said the scheme was announced to recognise the contribution of advocates in bettering the lives of the citizenry of Delhi and not for advocates who constitute the electorate.

The judge ordered that a new scheme shall be announced by September 30 by the Delhi government after consultation with BCD and insurance companies.

