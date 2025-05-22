HC raps Delhi PWD for forming Chandni Chowk panel, cites defiance of directive

The Delhi high court on Wednesday took strong exception to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for unilaterally constituting a high-level committee to maintain Chandni Chowk, observing that the move was in contravention of the court’s earlier directive which had only sought suggestions for such a panel. The HC asked how the PWD issued the order dated March 26 constituting the committee, even though the court had not authorised it. (HT Archive)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the Delhi government’s counsel to seek instructions on how the PWD issued the order dated March 26 constituting the committee, even though the court had not authorised it.

“We are astonished to note such an order being passed by the government, that too with the approval of the higher authorities in the government,” the court said in its order. It noted that while the March 26 order acknowledged the court’s observations from paragraph 12 of its February 18 directive, it “completely ignores” paragraph 13, which had made it clear that the respondents were only required to provide suggestions and not constitute the committee themselves.

“We request Mr Sameer Vashisht, learned standing counsel for the government, to seek instructions as to how the order dated 26.03.2025 has been passed, which appears to be in contravention of the order of the Court, dated 18.02.2025,” the bench added.

The issue arose from a petition filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, which sought immediate steps by city authorities to remove damage, deficiencies, and illegal activities in and around the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project — from Subhash Marg (Lal Quila Road) up to Fatehpuri Masjid, including areas near the Chandni Chowk Metro station.

The petitioner argued that there was a complete lack of coordination among the authorities, leading to mismanagement and undermining the over ₹140 crore already spent on the project. The plea also highlighted the inconvenience being caused to the public due to the alleged neglect.

On February 18, the high court had indicated its intent to constitute a committee comprising senior officials from various agencies, including the PWD, MCD, and Delhi Police. The court had remarked that Chandni Chowk was not just a commercial hub but also of “historical importance”, attracting lakhs of tourists from around the world.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Thursday.