HC seeks Centre, BSF reply on plea alleging misuse of personnel

The Delhi high court has sought a response from the Centre and the Border Security Force (BSF)on a plea seeking an inquiry into the alleged rampant misuse of BSF personnel for domestic work at the private residences of senior police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers. A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Wednesday issued notice on a plea filed by Sanjay Yadav, serving deputy inspector general of BSF, and fixed the next hearing to January 7. (HT Archive)

“Issue notice. Let a response to the paragraph wise averments made in the writ petition be filed by the respondents within six weeks. Two weeks thereafter shall be available to the petitioner to file rejoinder affidavit, if any,” the court said in its order.

In his petition, Yadav claimed to have “first-hand knowledge” of soldiers being diverted from their official border and law-and-order duties and being deployed to look after pet dogs of senior officials.

“Such gross misuse of manpower, especially at a time when there are over 83,000 vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, poses a serious threat to national security and law and order apart from causing an undue strain on the public exchequer,” the petition claimed.

It further stated that the BSF, pursuant to a 2016 office memorandum issued by the Centre directing identification and withdrawal of personnel misused for such activities from officers’ residences, had compiled a list of 131 personnel found serving without authorisation with various retired police and CAPF officers.

However, despite this exercise, the force failed to take any steps either to withdraw the manpower or to recover payment from the retired officers for such unauthorised use of personnel.