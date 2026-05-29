New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday asked authorities to file an affidavit on the condition of schools in the area selected for the proposed relocation of residents from three slum clusters near the Lok Kalyan Marg, which houses the prime minister's official residence. HC seeks info on schools at relocation site for residents from JJ cluster near PM residence

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was listening to an appeal by certain residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp assailing a single judge's order which refused to interfere with their eviction from the area. The court sought a response from the central government after the appellants alleged that the alternative housing site in the Savda Ghevra area near the Tikri border lacked basic facilities like schools, electricity and sanitation.

Listing the matter for hearing during summer vacation on June 4, the bench asked the concerned authorities to respond to the appellants' concerns and file an affidavit detailing the number of schools in the areas as well as the teachers available there.

It also asked the Centre to "clearly indicate" its arrangement with the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation , for ensuring free travel for the relocated appellants.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the DTC can give a bus pass for one year, which can be further extended, and as far as travel by metro was concerned, a similar arrangement can be worked out with the DMRC.

Although the metro has no such scheme for free travel, an arrangement can be made for the Land and Development Office to reimburse the amount to DMRC, he added.

The ASG emphasised that over 200 people have already shifted to the alternative site, but the appellants were yet to come forward to take possession there.

He added that there were several schools in the vicinity where the children of the appellants can be accommodated.

The senior counsel for the appellants, however, said the residents "cannot be thrown to the wolves" and that the Centre should relocate them to an area within a 5-kilometre radius.

"Consider that also," the bench told the Centre.

On May 11, the single judge had refused to interfere with the eviction of residents of three slum clusters and asked them to vacate the camps within 15 days.

The Centre sought their eviction on the grounds that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.

It stated that in-situ rehabilitation was not possible in the present case owing to the lack of any alternative accommodation in the vicinity, and the decision was taken to shift 717 dwellers in the three slums to Savda Ghevra near the Tikri border instead.

Earlier this month, the court, while dealing with the appeal, had asked the Centre not to take any coercive action for the time being against those who are yet to vacate their homes in the three slum clusters.

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