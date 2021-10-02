HC frames charges against seven in three northeast Delhi riots cases

New Delhi: A Delhi court has framed charges against seven accused in three northeast Delhi riots cases involving rioting, unlawful assembly, arson and other relevant offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While two FIRs pertains to incidents in Karawal Nagar, the third was related to incidents in Gokulpuri area.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav framed charges against Sandeep Bhati in (FIR 98/2020) for attempt to murder, rioting, arson, unlawful assembly etc. The police had alleged that Bhati had caused gunshot injuries to one Shahrukh merely due to the fact that he belonged to a different community.

In FIR 63/2020 (Karawal Nagar), charges were framed against two persons, both Imran, for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy , rioting, unlawful assembly, assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, among other charges.

The prosecution had alleged that the two had obstructed public servants in discharge of their duties of controlling riots and causing grievous injuries to one by gunshot firing.

In the third FIR 106/2020 (Gokulpuri), charges were framed against Dinesh Yadav, Babu, Sandeep and Tinku for arson, criminal trespass, theft and vandalising shop and house belonging to one Illyas.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that with the framing of charges in these three cases, the numbers of riots cases wherein charges have been framed has gone up to 51.

Communal riots had broken in north east Delhi last year claiming 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured.