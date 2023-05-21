Heatwave continues in Delhi, Najafgarh scorches at 46 degrees Celsius

The temperature in South West Delhi's Najafgarh touched 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the season's highest maximum temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A slum kid cools off on a hot day at a public tap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other parts of the national capital also witnessed very high temperatures.

According to IMD, Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius whereas Ayanagar witnessed 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Palam touched 43.8 degrees Celsius, added IMD.

Earlier, last Tuesday, IMD had said that no heatwave conditions are expected in Delhi but temperatures will remain up to 40 degrees Celsius during the next seven days.

While talking to ANI last Tuesday, the Regional Head of IMD Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Heatwave conditions in the first half of May were less severe due to Western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India. As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, for the next 7 days, we are not expecting heatwave conditions there. But the temperature will be higher."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further mentioned that dust-raising winds are prevailing in the regions of Haryana, South Haryana, Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-East Rajasthan.

"Dust-raising winds are prevailing over Haryana, South Haryana, Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-East Rajasthan. The main reason behind this is that a western disturbance has passed away and strong winds are prevailing. Apart from that, the temperature was quite high for the last week, mostly 40°C or above," he said.

"The atmosphere is dry, and the soil has become loose because of the hot atmosphere. That's why winds that are blowing at 40-45 kmph are raising the dust from the surface and spreading it in the atmosphere, and mainly these are spreading up to a height of 1-2 km," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}