New Delhi, Heavy police deployment was made in the Chhatarpur area here on Tuesday as family members of a 17-year-old gunshot victim, along with local residents, staged a protest and jammed CDR Chowk, alleging inadequate action against the culprits. Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Chhatarpur as teen's death triggers protest, road blockade

Police barricaded roads leading to the locality and deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incident as tensions remained high ahead of the teenager's last rites.

Heated arguments broke out between some family members and police officers, while residents gathered in large numbers demanding speedy justice.

Amid growing public anger, a senior officer said efforts were underway to have the main accused, a juvenile, tried as an adult under provisions applicable to heinous offences.

"There is a legal provision under which, in cases involving heinous crimes, a juvenile can be tried as an adult. We are making every effort that the main accused be tried as an adult in this case," the officer said.

The protest affected traffic movement in and around the area, police said.

According to a traffic advisory, heavy congestion was reported on SSN Marg and Chhattarpur Mandir Marg. Traffic movement on adjoining stretches towards Maidan Garhi, Rajpur Khurd, Chandan Hola, Dera, Shani Dham and Bhati Mines is also likely to remain affected, particularly during peak hours.

Commuters travelling through the area were advised to avoid Chhattarpur Mandir Marg and SSN Marg near Y-Point during periods of heavy congestion and use alternate routes wherever possible.

The victim's aunt said, "We raised him like our own child, sent him to school and did everything we could to give him a good life. Today, he is no more. I am his aunt, but imagine the pain of his mother... he was her only son."

She said the family had prayed for days for his recovery. "Now that he is gone, we want justice for him. The person who took his life should face the harshest punishment under the law. We have lost everything, and nothing can bring him back. All we ask is that justice is delivered," she said.

A large number of women reached the area to participate in the funeral, while more residents continued to arrive throughout the day. The atmosphere remained emotionally charged, with locals expressing anger over the killing and warning of larger agitation if all the accused were not brought to justice.

The teenager had sustained a gunshot wound to the head during an incident in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on May 26 when he was sitting with his friends. He succumbed to injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday after remaining on ventilator support for nearly a week.

According to the police, the boy had gone to an eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination when an altercation broke out involving a group of youths. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly opened fire, critically injuring him.

The case, initially registered as an attempt-to-murder case, was transferred to the Crime Branch and murder charges were added following the boy's death. Police said three people, including the juvenile alleged to be the main accused, have been apprehended.

"A fourth suspect remains absconding, but is expected to be arrested soon. The weapon and the vehicle used in the incident have been recovered and seized," an officer said.

A 16-year-old alleged shooter was apprehended on May 28. Police have also arrested another accused, identified as Jai Kumar.

Family members alleged that the teenager had objected after some youths misbehaved with the girl accompanying him. They claimed the accused later returned with a firearm, assaulted him and shot him in the head.

Residents described the victim as a student with no criminal background and demanded exemplary punishment for all those involved. Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects linked to the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.