New Delhi, Elaborate security and traffic arrangements will be in place in northwest Delhi ahead of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, with special focus on the sensitive areas such as Jahangirpuri, officials said on Monday. Heavy security in northwest Delhi for Hanuman Jayanti procession

According to a police statement, a multi-layered security plan has been implemented to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct of the festivities, particularly in Jahangirpuri, which witnessed tensions during similar occasions in the past.

Police said all religious processions will be carried out on a designated and regulated route after a detailed assessment of security and traffic considerations.

The route will begin from near the DDA flats in Jahangirpuri and pass through key stretches, including Mahindra Park, MLA Road, Mangal Bazar Chowk and Adarsh Nagar, before culminating near the Sai Mandir, the statement said.

The procession will be conducted within a fixed time window and under the strict supervision of the police.

The authorities have capped participation at a maximum of 500 people and imposed several regulatory conditions to maintain law and order, the statement said.

"Carrying weapons, including imitation arms, lathis or any hazardous objects, has been strictly prohibited. Police have also barred provocative slogans, speeches or activities that could disturb communal harmony," it said.

"Loudspeakers can only be used as per the prescribed norms and permitted timings. The organisers have been directed to deploy adequate volunteers to assist police in regulating processions," it added.

To enhance surveillance, CCTV cameras will be installed along the route in coordination with the local authorities, while real-time monitoring will be carried out using drones and local intelligence inputs.

Police said barricades will be put up at key locations, along with intensified patrolling and area domination exercises in the sensitive pockets.

A comprehensive traffic diversion plan has also been implemented to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Police have urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities, follow traffic advisories and report any suspicious activity to ensure peaceful celebrations, the statement said.

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