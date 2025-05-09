Delhi cancels leaves of officials and doctors until further notice

The Delhi government on Thursday cancelled all leaves for its officers until further notice amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan as security was heightened across the Capital, senior police officers said. Delhi Police checking vehicles and details of drivers on Mathura Road in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Police officers were seen regulating traffic and asking people to vacate the road around C-Hexagon, India Gate, on Thursday night. However, police officers said that the move was part of routine traffic regulation exercise generally carried out in the area.

“Delhi is on high alert, and security has been heightened across the city. We have increased night patrolling and DCPs have been told to neutralise any suspicious activity,” said a senior police official, asking to remain anonymous.

“The competent authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer or official of the Government of NCT of Delhi until further orders,” said an order issued by the services department late Thursday.

The leaves of doctors at all government hospitals in Delhi have also been cancelled, officers confirmed.

.