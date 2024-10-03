Hot weather conditions in Delhi to linger this week: IMD

The Capital experienced yet another sweltering day on Thursday, with the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecasting similar weather conditions for the rest of this week. However, some light rain may occur over the weekend even as the monsoon has withdrawn from Delhi, weather officials said. The 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 162 (moderate) at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin at 4pm. (Sanjeev Verma//HT PHOTO)

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 37°C, three degrees above normal, as compared to 37.2°C a day before. The real-feel for the day, however, was 41.1°C as humidity oscillated between 43% and 86%. The minimum was clocked at 26.6°C, four degrees above the normal. It was 26.2°C a day before.

“Mainly clear skies have persisted throughout the week and should continue on Friday as well. Partly cloudy sky might be observed over the weekend and there is a forecast of some light rain on Saturday,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, explained that light rain may occur due to some western disturbance, as monsoon has already withdrawn from Delhi. “A feeble trough, along with some interference of western disturbance might cause some isolated rain on Saturday. However, it will clear out by the weekend and clear skies will continue next week,” Palawat said.

According to forecasts by IMD, the maximum of Delhi in the following days is expected to stay between 35°C to 36°C. The minimum is forecast to oscillate between 25°C and 26°C.

The air quality of Delhi, meanwhile, stayed in the moderate category. The 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 162 (moderate) at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin at 4PM. On Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI was 174 and 151 (moderate) on Tuesday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast the AQI to stay moderate for the next few days.

“The air quality is likely to be in moderate category from Friday to Sunday. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in moderate to poor category,” AQEWS said in their bulletin on Thursday.