Hot-air balloon rides in Delhi within two months

Delhi’s skies are set to be adorned with colourful spherical specks soon, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised an agency to start hot-air balloon rides from four locations across the Capital, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. This is a first-time initiative and rides are set to be offered within two months, they said. A private agency will ensure safety with state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to environmental standards. (Representative photo)

Tethered rides will be made available at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, and along the Yamuna banks at Asita and Baansera, a DDA spokesperson said.

Officials said that the duration of ride, fares, height and other details are yet to be finalised. Additionally, the age limit will also be prescribed and children under a certain age or elderly over an age group may not be allowed.

“The work has been assigned for three years, extendable up to a maximum period of nine years, as per the directives of the lieutenant governor. The agency will be provided 3,600 square metres (60m X 60m) space at each site for operation of the hot-air balloons. The agency will commence operations in two months,” the DDA said in a statement.

In tethered rides, the hot air balloon is attached to the ground using long thick ropes, while in untethered rides the balloon is allowed to drift freely with the wind, offering a more adventurous and dynamic flight.

In the initial phase, four hours of operations will be allowed at each site per day, and this may be extended as per requirement, officials said. The private firm would operate balloon rides on a revenue-sharing model, and the ticket pricing will be decided with the approval of the DDA. To ensure transparency and proper record keeping, all proceeds from ticketing will be credited to the DDA’s account, the DDA said in its statement.

“DDA has extensively worked on the rejuvenation of River Yamuna, and many projects are being developed on its bank. This unique activity is an attempt by the LG to give another experience to the people of Delhi along the Yamuna,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said that the DDA has developed the shortlisted sites: Asita, which was encroached, was cleared and converted into a green space; a construction and waste (C&D) dumping site at Sarai Kale Khan has been turned into a bamboo park, comprising 30,000 bamboos, three water bodies and a fountain; Yamuna Sports Complex at Surajmahal Vihar is the biggest complex developed by DDA and the CWG complex was developed in the run-up to the 2010 edition.

Officials said that the private agency will ensure safety with state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to environmental standards. The agency will also recruit professional staff, including certified pilots and ground crew, and ensure compliance with all aviation and safety regulations mandated by relevant authorities, such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The operator will also manage ticketing, marketing and customer service.

Some places in the country where hot air balloons are already a popular attraction include Hampi in Karnataka, Lonavala in Maharashtra, Pushkar and Jaipur in Rajasthan, Goa and some spots in Himachal Pradesh. Rides are also organised around the Taj Mahal in Agra during an annual event.