How a 20-yr-old man turned 'aghori tantrik' using AI, offered 'boyfriend control' over Instagram; arrested for fraud

A 20-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested for posing as a ‘tantrik’ (occultist) over social media using AI-generated visuals to convince people of his supernatural powers. The man has been held for allegedly cheating more than 50 people across the country. Once people reached out for help, he used to manipulate them over phone calls and often tried to instil fear that their houses were haunted or that they were under the influence of black magic. (Representational Image)

The accused, named Rahul, is a resident of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. He allegedly ran multiple fake social media accounts along with a bogus website under the name of 'AGHORI_JI_RAJASTHAN', in which he used to project himself as a spiritual healer capable of solving personal family problems through occult practices and black magic.

Used AI to make fake ghost images As per officials, he would promote his reels on social media through paid advertisements to increase visibility. He also used artificial intelligence tools to create fake images and videos of ghostly figures and of fake rituals. He would then upload the images and video on his social media and website to provide authenticity of his claims, news agency PTI reported, citing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Mahla.

The accused also used to offer services like “breakup problem solutions, love marriage, boyfriend control, family dispute resolution” through his posts. As per the police, Rahul was luring more victims through his reels and targeting individuals who were emotionally vulnerable and seeking help for personal or relationship-related issues.

Also read: 1 in 3 UPI payments unprotected as Google Pay skips fraud tool: DoT

Convinced people of black magic Once people reached out for help, he used to manipulate them over phone calls and often tried to instil fear that their houses were haunted or that they were under the influence of black magic. Following this, once they were convinced, he would demand payment through online transfers via UPI accounts linked to his and his family's bank accounts. Once the money was received, the accused would block the victims and delete the chats, police said.

Also read: Biggest digital arrest scam: How I lost ₹23 crores to cyber criminals

Woman duped of ₹ 1.14 lakh The matter came to light when a complaint was received at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from a Delhi-based woman who was allegedly cheated of ₹1.14 lakh by the accused.

The woman told the police that the online tantrik had claimed to remove evil spirits haunting her home and sent fake images of shadowy figures to scare her into paying.

A detailed investigation was launched, after which investigators traced the money trail to multiple bank accounts linked to Rahul. The mobile number linked with his social media account also helped lead the police to Rahul. Meanwhile, Rahul kept changing his locations to evade arrest until he was finally traced to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

On October 9, a raid was conducted, and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to creating multiple fake social media accounts and operating a fraudulent website to cheat people by exploiting their fears and insecurities, the DCP said. He admitted to running the scam for several months and targeting over 50 victims across different states.

Police have seized three mobile phones, five SIM cards, three debit cards, three cheque books and the fake website used in the crime. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation. Authorities are now examining the fake website and social media accounts to identify other victims and determine whether he was working with any accomplices.