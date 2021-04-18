How bad is Covid-19 situation in Delhi-NCR? Here’s what you need to know

The Covid-19 crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR) deepened as Delhi added the highest number of cases since the pandemic first made its ground last year. On Saturday, the Capital recorded 24,375 fresh cases of viral infection, the highest in the NCR area which comprises Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad districts.

The health infrastructure is in shambles in the NCR region as Covid-19 cases are growing by never seen before levels. On Saturday, Gurugram reported the worst spike in daily cases after Delhi as it reported a surge of 2,549 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease. It was followed by Faridabad district with 987 cases. Both Gurugram and Faridabad are in Haryana. Noida and Ghaziabad, part of Uttar Pradesh, reported a spike of 402 and 250 cases of Covid-19 respectively. The numbers are taken from state health departments.

In the wake of rising cases, the state governments have imposed major curbs to check the spread of Covid-19. Delhi is functioning under sweeping restrictions, including a night curfew and weekend lockdown and Noida and Ghaziabad are witnessing low footfall and empty roads due to the similar Covid-19 induced restrictions. The bustling road, Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND) is also witnessing limited vehicular movement due to the partial lockdown imposed in both Noida and Delhi.

Police were seen checking vehicles coming from Delhi and passengers were asked about their reason to visit Noida. The Delhi Police also checked vehicular movement at several places during the ongoing Covid-induced weekend lockdown in the national capital.

The situation in Ghaziabad was grimmer as people were seen waiting outside crematoriums along with corpses of their relatives due to the surge in Covid-19 deaths, according to an ANI report.

In Gurugram, all educational institutions have been shut till April 30 while the government has announced a cap on the number of people allowed at a wedding. However, it is yet to decide on night curfew in Gurugram despite the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases.

